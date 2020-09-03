PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (KMOV.com) -- Two Missouri men have been charged with illegal possession of firearms after the FBI was tipped off that the pair was headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The FBI said they found Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, at a hotel in Pleasant Praire, Wisconsin which is about seven miles outside of Kenosha.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported these men were traveling to Kenosha to "look and 'pick people off.'"
Agents were given permission to search the hotel room and the men's car. the FBI said they found an Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor and a drone.
[RELATED: Online videos appear to show Kenosha murder suspect armed and shooting at protesters]
Karmo has prior felony convictions, the FBI said, and Smith has a misdemeanor conviction for domestic battery. Both were barred from possessing guns or ammunition on Sept. 1, 2020.
Karmo was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Smith was charged with aiding a felon's possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful use of a controlled substance.
If convicted the two could face up to 10 years in prison.
News 4 is working to find out where in Missouri the two men are from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.