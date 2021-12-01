ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people are gathering in St. Louis for the annual State of Cyber Conference. It was virtual last year but is back in person on December 1 and 2.

More than 300 tech professionals along with members of the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security will talk cybersecurity, focusing on ransomware.

“The United States Secret Service is proud to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners at the State of Cyber 2021 Conference. Sharing intelligence with them and the organizations responsible for private infrastructure operating in the St. Louis metropolitan area furthers our investigative mission to thwart crimes against the financial infrastructure of the United States,” Thomas Landry, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service - St. Louis Field Office, said.

The conference is available to tech professionals. Registration is free here.