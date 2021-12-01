ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people are gathering in St. Louis for the annual State of Cyber Conference. It was virtual last year but is back in person on December 1 and 2.
GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey closed all their ca…
More than 300 tech professionals along with members of the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security will talk cybersecurity, focusing on ransomware.
“The United States Secret Service is proud to collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners at the State of Cyber 2021 Conference. Sharing intelligence with them and the organizations responsible for private infrastructure operating in the St. Louis metropolitan area furthers our investigative mission to thwart crimes against the financial infrastructure of the United States,” Thomas Landry, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service - St. Louis Field Office, said.
The conference is available to tech professionals. Registration is free here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.