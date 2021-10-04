ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicides in the United States in 2020 increased about 30 percent, the largest single-year jump ever recorded, according to the FBI.

A new annual report from the FBI said the previous largest one-year increase was around 12 percent in 1968.

In St. Louis, 263 homicides were recorded in 2020 with a homicide rate of 87 per 100,000 people, per the data. It marked a 50-year high in homicides in the city, but fell short of the record of 267 homicides in 1993. However, the city's overall population has declined since 1993, making the homicide rate higher in 2020.

Last year, Chris Rea, 21, was killed on Christmas Eve, marking one of the final homicides in a dark year for the city. Destiny Barnett, who shares a child with Rea, said the last ten months have been agonizing.

"Watching my daughter reach milestones without her dad has been heartbreaking in itself," she said. "The grieving process takes a toll on you both mentally and physically and I'm exhausted."

Her daughter, Legacy, is now growing up without her father, as she was just four months old when he died. Barnett is left to parent alone.

"I remember reading an article on social media shortly after he died and it made me think," she said. "He was like number two hundred something, and it made me think about it, like, all of these people are dying and they're tallying them as numbers and these people are so much more than numbers."

Rea had dreams to open a tattoo parlor or antique shop, said Barnett. A good dad to three children, she doesn't understand what happened in the early morning hours along South Broadway near Davis Street.

"I didn't think we'd be here 10 months later," she said. "I was hopeful we'd have answers or some closure, but we don't. Someone out there knows something and we're begging, pleading with people to come forward with anything."

Barnett moved out of the city to give her daughter a better life away from rising crime. While she's not surprised St. Louis tops the FBI's list when it comes to murder rates, she's still in disbelief Rea's death contributed to that data.

"It does surprise and hurt and it's beyond me that my child's father was a part of that," she said. "There's good and bad things that happen in St. Louis every day and unfortunately Chris was recognized for one of the worst things that happens every day in St. Louis and that is homicide."

Barnett hopes to start a foundation in Rea's name, bringing together the families of crime victims.

No one knows Barnett's pain like Rashanda Washington, whose son, Rashad Taylor, was killed in May of this year.

"I had no idea, I seen it on the news, but they didn't have a name, I didn't know it was my son," she said.

The 19-year-old was killed in North City on May 1, 2021 and his mother said a lack of information in the case has her both frustrated and sad.

"I call, leave messages all of these things and they don't call me back or have nothing new," she said. "In the African American culture, there's this no snitching law and this is why St. Louis has it bad like it is, people know things and they hide."

Washington said she understands police detectives have their hands tied with little information to go on and high case loads spread across a limited number of detectives.

"To lose your child and for people to be out there and know something about something and not speak up...what if that could be them one day," she said. "Rashad has siblings now that this has affected, I can't sleep at night, I need closure and justice," she said.

She wants members of her community to begin reaching out to police to aid in investigations.

"When it's Black on Caucasian it's 'Black Lives Matter,' 'Black Lives Matter,' where are the people that are going to be preaching this when it's Black on Black crime?" she said.

If you know any information about either of these cases that might help police, call CrimeStoppers. You can remain anonymous.