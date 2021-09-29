DIAMOND SPRINGS, Cali (KOVR/CBS Newspath) – An arrow pierced through a fawn in a California forest.
“It’s a violation, Fish and Game code violation for sure,” said Dave Cook with Sierra Wildlife Rescue.
Cook responded to the call.
“This fella on his own property had been monitoring a doe with a set of twins. Out there every day since June playing and then a couple days ago he saw one show up with an arrow through it,” he recalled.
There have been more than 150 injured or orphaned fawns this year. Last year, there were 92. A medical team treats the fawns.
“Almost all the healthy orphans make it through to release day. We have a 30-50 percent survival rate,” said Cook. “Depending on the extent of the injury,” Cook said.
After treatment, the deer are released into the wild, far away from civilization and roadways.
