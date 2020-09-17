JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Faulty fire hydrants forced calls for backup at an early morning mobile home fire in Jefferson County.
Firefighters were called to the home on Creek Drive before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters told News 4 they had to call for a second alarm because the hydrants at the complex did not work. Work was reportedly being done on the systems in the mobile home park.
The occupants of the home made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
