ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after confronting suspects who allegedly made lewd comments about his teenage daughter.
According to police, the man’s 14-year-old daughter was taking out the trash around 4:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street when four men, ranging in age from late teens to early 20s, made lewd comments and verbally insulted her. The 43-year-old man then reportedly confronted the suspects and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
The victim was shot in the leg and suffered a graze wound to the shoulder, police said. He was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The suspects ran from the area after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
