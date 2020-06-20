ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just in time for father's day, St. Louis families have a new place to go for support and parenting help.
The Fathers & Families Support Center is opening its new headquarters this weekend in downtown St. Louis.
Staff and families attended a socially-distanced rally outside the center at 16th and Olive Saturday afternoon.
The organization has been providing assistance to thousands of local fathers and their families for more than two decades. Now it can help even more people in its new location.
The center also helps clients find jobs and all of its services are free.
Click here to find more information at the organization's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.