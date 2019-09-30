ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are looking for Portis Williams after they say he exposed his 8-month old son to fentanyl.
St. Louis County Prosecutors charged Williams Monday nearly three months after police said the child ingested fentanyl at a home in the 12300 block of Rocket Drive in North St. Louis County in July.
Police said Williams and another person then drove the child to Christian Northeast Hospital which is roughly three miles from the home at around 8 p.m. on July 10.
Detectives were already at the hospital on a separate call and noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Williams allegedly drove around the responding officers and fled the area.
Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
Williams, of the 2400 block of Belle Glade Avenue in St. Louis, has not yet been taken into custody.
The boy is still being treated at a local hospital according to St. Louis County Police.
You can call CrimeStoppers and leave an anonymous tip if you know Williams' whereabouts at 1-866-371-8477.
