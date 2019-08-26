CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Connor Crites’s family says he had so much life to live.
"He was only 25, he was super happy about this baby coming, I mean they were so excited about it," Michael Crites said.
But the joy of their family, has now been taken by an accused drunk driver.
Missouri State Troopers say Ronald Searle hit Crites who was driving a motorcycle head on.
"He crossed over the center line into my son’s lane and hit him head on, the guy was driving a full size Chevy pickup truck," Michael Crites said. "My son didn't stand a chance."
Connor Crites family said he just left his house to run an errand when the crash happened Saturday on Highway H in Leasburg, Mo. He had recently bought the motorcycle as an efficient way to get between home and work.
"He was excited about the motorcycle, I was going to get a motorcycle this week to ride with him," said Michael Crites.
The Crites family says troopers told them Searle lead officers on a chase after being pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.
Searle was arrested and charged with second degree murder, DWI, and resisting arrest, police said.
News 4 found Searle has previous felony charges of domestic battery and unlawful possession.
Crites family has started a go fund me to help with funeral cost.
