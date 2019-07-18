ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Joseph Best was driving to get dinner Wednesday and decided to take a side street.
“The interstate was backed up. It was about 5:45 p.m.” he said.
So he took his minivan onto Page Avenue to save time.
"As I am going down there, I hear a loud boom. It sounds like a large rock or massive hail. I am looking for hail, but there is no hail," Best recalled.
The entire area was under a severe thunderstorm watch, so hail wasn’t a bad guess.
But Best looked over and saw a red truck unusually close to him begin speeding away.
"Oncoming traffic is coming and they are going in the same direction,” he said. “I just started putting all of the pieces together. I stopped at the QuikTrip just up the street here."
When he pulled in, he saw the bullet hole.
“It's as clear as day. You see it is pretty close to the window. The scary thing is my daughter likes to sit in the third row."
The bullet hit the frame next to the back window, less than an inch from going through the glass. Best’s 9-year-old daughter wasn’t in the vehicle at the time, but that didn’t stop him from imagining how different things could have been.
“It's horrible. So now I am making her sit in the front seat going forward,” he said. “She is not allowed to sit in the back anymore."
Police think the shooting is random, which has Best unnerved and rethinking safety.
“It makes me start to question if I want to get a concealed weapon or something of that nature. You know, just for something like this when it randomly happens," he said.
Police aren't hopeful anyone will be caught given the random nature of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.