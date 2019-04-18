WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A brutal attack on a student has parents calling for stricter enforcement to stop bullying.
The attack on the boy, an eighth grader at Wentzville Middle School, was caught on camera in a 14 second video and posted on social media by the boy’s own father.
Now the father is set to go in front of the Wentzville school board Thursday night to demand change.
"We're not looking to shame anybody, not looking to demonize the teacher, not looking to embarrass my son, just looking for some change," said Patrick Vinning.
Vining says the video of another student beating his son is "disturbing."
Another parent called it heartbreaking.
But Vining says he wants to move forward, not with an "us versus them" approach, but working hand in hand with others.
"What we need to do is come together as a community, teachers, parents, kids, administrators to really analyze some of the solutions we can come up with," he said.
He says he believes sometimes teachers feel their hands are tied when it comes to what they can do in the classroom in handling situations like this.
Tina Meier founded the Megan Meier Foundation after her 13-year-old daughter committed suicide in 2006 after being bullied.
She says today there is more awareness of bullying, more education in schools, training, policies, procedures and laws, but there is still work to be done.
"The reality is this is not a once and done situation," she explained. "So it means we have a lot more work to do. That means not just talking about the word bullying but talk with kids about their emotions and how to deal with them and what to do when conflict happens."
“I do not accept that nothing can be done,” Vining added. “I want to be that catalyst for change. I want this to be a catalyst for people to say, ‘Enough, is enough, we have to do something.’”
The district declined an on-camera interview but did release a statement.
Privacy laws prevent them from releasing specifics but said the incident was reported to police. Officials said the video was disturbing and and the district takes any harm to students or staff very seriously.
"The video referenced and shared on social media is disturbing and we take any harm to our students or staff very seriously. We regret that this situation occurred, and although we cannot share specifics with regard to students or disciplinary matters, we can share that the incident was investigated immediately and reported to local law enforcement. The safety of our students is always our primary concern and we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students."
