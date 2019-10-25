ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly two weeks have passed since a St. Louis County police officer hit 12-year-old Akeelah Jackson. She is still in the hospital.
Her father, Willie Jackson, spoke to News 4 about how her condition has started to turn around. Jackson said Akeelah is still in bad shape but her improvement are surprising everyone and giving them hope.
He’s most excited about Akeelah’s brain activity.
“I want to just cry uncontrollably because I miss her sometimes,” Jackson said.
The St. Louis County officer was chasing someone reaching speeds of 59 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone with no lights or sirens on when Akeelah stepped into the street.
“She nearly broke every bone in her body. Both legs, arms, skull fracture, jaw, teeth missing, and knocked out her wrist,” Jaskcon said.
Jackson, a father of four, calls his only daughter a fighter. He said he’s had to keep his guard up against doctors because he refuses to think Akeelah can’t pull through.
Right now, he also won’t talk about the officer who hit his daughter.
“That’s a question for another day and another time. Right now I would not waste a second on him over talking about my daughter and praying for my daughter’s health and recovery,” Jackson said.
Jackson knows he must be ready for whatever happens to his daughter.
“I love her so much. Our love is so deep and so strong. I’ll take her anyway I can get her. If it means sitting by her bedside the rest of her life, then for the rest of my life so be it. That’s the life we are going to carve out for ourselves.”
The St. Louis County Police Department has expressed, through the media, sadness for Akeelah and her family.
Jackson said no one with the department has offered an apology or explanation to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.