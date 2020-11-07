Father rushes children to Arkansas/Missouri border for help following home explosion

Click here for updates on this story
Washburn, MO (KFSM) -- A dad loaded his family into a car and drove them over the Missouri border into Arkansas after an explosion rocked his home. Five people were injured, including three children.
The man drove his family from Washburn, Missouri into Pea Ridge, Arkansas where he asked for help from workers at a gas station.
The man's children sustained serious injuries in a fire caused by the explosion. Two Life Flight helicopters had to be called in to help treat their injuries and transport the victims to the hospital.
According to the Washburn Fire Chief Danny Dalton, seven people were inside the home when it exploded. House appliances were powered by pro-pane, and that could be the cause of the explosion, but they are still investigating the true cause.
“It’s very serious every time we have a fire like this, and especially when there are kids involved," Dalton said.
All five members of the family were admitted to hospitals, two in Springdale and three in Missouri. The father and oldest daughter, Kadense McDonald, have since been released. The mother, younger daughter, and son are still admitted to a Missouri hospital with serious injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for medical expenses following the explosion.
