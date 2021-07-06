(CNN) -- A quick thinking father saved the lives of two daughters after their car went into the Ohio River.
"The only thing going through my mind, ya know, was if my kids were all right. And how I was going to get them back to shore," said father, Harley Day.
It happened right before the fireworks started at English Park in Owensboro, Kentucky and Day says it happened all too quickly.
"I had stepped out just for a second to ask my fiancé something which was sitting on the ground next to the truck. And within the time that I shut the door and looked over the front of my car to speak to her, my youngest Abby, decided to put the truck into neutral," he said.
That's when Day says he tried to stop the car but fell and then was ran over and was pulled into the river.
His quick responses saved the lives of both of his daughters.
"If it wasn't for those pedestrians the truck might have sank with the kids inside. I tried my best to get them on top of the roof," he said.
"We had a month's worth of diapers for three kids, because I have a baby boy that wasn't in the truck. We lost formula, lost social security cards, birth certificates, Medicaid cards, cash. I mean that vehicle was my only way to make money. Because I'm a delivery driver with Pizza Hut, so I lost my job."
Lost possessions, but both children are okay.
