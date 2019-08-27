ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The father of an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot near Soldan High School says he hopes national attention on killings of children builds pressure to solve the problem.
Rasheed Thompson’s 8-year-old daughter Jurnee was shot and killed near Soldan High School on Friday night. The school was hosting a football jamboree.
Jurnee is one of 16 children who have been homicide victims in St. Louis City over the summer. In many of the shootings, an arrest has not been made.
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in any shooting involving a child.
The shootings are getting national attention, networks such as CNN and CBS news are highlighting the deaths of 12 St. Louis children.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards spoke to News 4 after speaking with CNN. He believes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson needs take action regarding guns.
“The governor, with an executive order, can step out and can do great good in the City of St. Louis. I hope he considers all of the requests we have made from him in the last few days,” said Edwards.
Thompson said he is devastated by Jurnee’s death.
"My house is dry. I feel kind of down, I can’t even look myself in the mirror. Out of my three children, that is the one that looked like me the most," he said.
Thompson added he is grateful to whomever donated the funds to make the $25,000 reward possible, and is thankful to the hospital security guard and three officers who tired to help his daughter survive.
