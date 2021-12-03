CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The father of a man who was shot and killed in Crawford County last month said the FBI is looking into the case after no charges have been filed against the shooter.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post that Justin King, 28, was shot and killed in the 8800 block of North Service Road in Bourbon on Nov. 3.
The sheriff's office said deputies interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and surveillance footage from the scene after taking a 42-year-old man into custody.
In a Facebook update on Nov. 8, the department said the 42-year-old was released from custody the following day.
The FBI told News 4 it's against policy to notify the public of an investigation without court filings/charges being made. So, the public will know if charges are filed.
"Thank god, that they are, because, right now, I'm not getting anything from Crawford County," John King, Justin King's father, told News 4. "They found it real peculiar some of the things I was sharing with them."
Crawford County authorities said the man shot and killed Justin King because he forced his way into the man's home. He's originally from the St. Louis area, but spent the last two years in Bourbon to be closer his daughter, according to his family.
The King Family and neighbors who live in the Lakewood Trailer Park told News 4 the police version of events doesn't align with what witnesses saw.
News 4 isn't identifying the man because he hasn't been charged with a crime.
John King shared a video with News 4 he said was shot by a neighbor moments after Justin was shot. The video shows a man outside on the ground, not inside as the Sheriff's Office claimed.
Sheriff department officials said they intend to share evidence with the King family once the investigation is complete.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office didn't return News 4's request for comment Friday.
