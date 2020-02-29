ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ronnie Robinson says he confronted Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner during a Friday meeting at City Hall because he’s frustrated with the lack of action between police and Gardner’s office.
"My message was just do your job, you got elected to do your job, don't tie my family up in a fight because you don't like the police and the police don't like you," Robinson said.
His son Breyon was shot to death in 2018.
Breyon’s remains were found burned in a dumpster in North City.
Robinson claims Gardner misled him into thinking justice would come soon.
He says doubts came after her office formed an exclusion list of officers she refused to take cases from.
She recently filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the police union, alleging a racist conspiracy to boot her from office.
"You're letting all these people go back to the streets. I'm a father that's been out here fighting for two years," Robinson said.
We began reporting on Robinson’s concerns in 2018 after he said he was sent a text message from a city police detective telling him who killed his son.
Robinson says the detective told him police would not be making an arrest because the department is understaffed along with distrust between Gardner’s office.
He says the detective told him to handle things himself.
St. Louis Police wouldn’t comment on the detectives remarks.
However, after our original story we found the department removed that officer from Robinson’s case.
"I know who killed my son and I know where they lay their head," Robinson said.
News 4 reached out to Kim Gardner’s office, and her spokesperson sent a statement saying:
"We are sorry for the Robinson's loss. This case remains under investigation. If and when the police bring charges in this matter we will review this case in the same manner that we review all cases."
Gardner’s spokesperson also told News 4 the status of this case has nothing to do with Gardner’s relationship with the department.
