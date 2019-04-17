ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are looking for a missing 4-year-old.
Pailey Bolda was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Nebraska.
Police are calling this a 'serious missing' case, adding that she is likely with her mother, Bianca Digar, 26, who is likely driving a blue Honda CRV with plates 01Ts0G.
The girl's father told News 4 that his daughter was with his girlfriend when Digar showed up at the door, tackled his girlfriend and took his daughter.
Bolda was last wearing a light purple shirt, dark blue jeans, and black/white/purple Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 314-444-5327.
