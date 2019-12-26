ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Breyon Robinson, 29, was found killed and burned inside a north St. Louis dumpster in January 2018. Almost two years later, his father Ronnie Robinson isn't giving up on finding the killer.
“I won’t stop because that’s my child," Robinson said. “It’s sickening ... no one family is exempt."
Robinson spoke at the families advocating safe streets vigil last year and he's planning to do the same this year.
“It was very touching but it’s very sad at the same time when you see so many families in there and so many unanswered questions," Robinson said.
There have been 193 homicides in St. Louis City as of December 26. There were 183 homicides at the same time last year.
CrimeStoppers say their investigators received nearly 190 homicide tips and 48 arrests have been made.
The executive director says she can't emphasize the lengths the organization takes to protect a person's identity.
“We don’t have anyone’s name. We don’t take anyone’s phone number. We don’t know your location," Lisa Pisciotta said.
Robinson said CrimeStoppers offered a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in his son's murder.
“I’m working every day. I’m not going to be intimidated by nobody," Robinson said. "And I thank CrimeStoppers for putting the money up because guess what? It’s going to get justice."
Police are urging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or you can click here to download their app.
