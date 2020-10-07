ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A missing 11-year-old girl is safe after police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for her overnight.
Taleah Street was believed to have been picked up outside of her home in the 2200 block of Jackson Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday by James Street, 43. Police said there is an order of protection that only allows for supervised visitation between the two.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Arnold police told News the Streets had been found and Taleah was safe. They also said the elder street was in custody.
No other details have been released.
