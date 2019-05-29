SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old accidentally shot himself in Spanish Lake Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress. According to police, the boy accessed an unsecured gun and discharged it, shooting himself in the face.
Police said the boy's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Numerous guns were recovered from the home where the shooting happened, according to authorities.
The boy's 27-year-old father was taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
