PLACER COUNTY, CA. (KOVR) – A young man is recovering after having a ministroke while in the remote wilderness outside Sacramento, California.
Brian Lee and his father, David, were all smiles on their backpacking trip on Bake Oven Trial outside of Forest Hills. The tough trial became the least of their worries while the two were sitting up camp two weeks ago.
“I started just sweating, and then my speech went out the window. I remember the first thing I said to my father is why am I talking like this?" recalled Brian Lee.
David Lee quickly realized something was wrong with his son. “"And, I just kind of calmly said to him, you know, 'Can you count backward from 10?' I recognized it as signs of stroke,” he said. The normally healthy 26-year-old was experiencing a ministroke that was temporarily blocking blood flow to his brain.
“It was really frightening, and then, at that point, I told my father I was scared,” Brian Lee said. The next 90 seconds were terrifying for the father-son duo.
After getting his son squared away in their tent, David Lee trekked 10 miles to call 911. "When I set out to leave him there, I did spend a few minutes thinking, 'Is it better for me stay, or is it better for me to go? I'm leaving him without anybody here.' That was a really frightening decision,” said David Lee.
The sound of saving grace came the next morning when a search and rescue team of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol and others airlifted Brian Lee to safety.
