ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Almost one year ago, Rick Moeckel got the worst call. There was a shooting near the home of his daughter Kate Kasten. He saw her house on the news.
“The thoughts are with you all the time, it never goes away, you think about other things but it immediately comes back to the kids and the closer we got to this time, it gets a little rougher,” said Moeckel.
Just before midnight on December 28, 2018, St. Charles Police received a call for shots fired on Whetstone Drive. Dispatch could hear gunshots in the background. When officers arrived, a man got into a truck and left.
Inside the home, officers found the bodies of Joe Kasten, 8, Jon Kasten, 10 and Jane Moeckel, 61. Kate Kasten, 39, was taken to the hospital where she passed away.
After a manhunt and a shootout with police officers, Richard Darren Emery was arrested on the Quiktrip on First Capitol. Emery was Kate Kasten's boyfriend who lived at the house.
Emery faces more than a dozen charges including four counts of first-degree murder. He faces the death penalty and his trial is set for February 2021.
For some it seems a far ways away, but the prosecuting attorney’s office says that’s typical in a case like this. Rick Moeckel says they can’t say much about the case itself except they have faith justice will be served.
“I’ve got faith in the process, I’m glad this is in St. Charles,” said Rick Moeckel.
Instead of talking about the worst day, Rick Moeckel chooses to focus on the good days. The memories of playing with his grandchildren in Florida, of the good heart of his daughter and of the birthday celebrations the kids always shared in October.
This year they chose to celebrate what would have been Zoe’s 9th birthday and Jon’s 11th in the same way. They gathered at the park and had friends and family bring presents that would then be donated to Toys for Tots.
“When you see a good size minivan filled up to the top, where you can’t see out the back window, that’s pretty amazing,” said Rick Moeckel.
To know so many wanted to help carry on the legacy of his grandchildren and help other children enjoy this holiday season meant a lot for the family.
“It speaks volumes of who they were, that your daughter turned into this great person and she married a guy that was really great, the kids were great," Rick Moeckel said. "It’s just too bad their lives got cut short, so we try to do things to carry on and remember them.”
Kate’s late husband and the father of Zoe and Jon, Kory Kasten, died after a battle with cancer in 2017.
