ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a father’s fight, and Lamont Turner said he’s not giving up on until he gets justice for his 7-year-old daughter.
“I’m hurt, I’m upset, I want this taken care of, that’s my baby,” said Turner.
Turner said in September of last year, he heard the unthinkable when a child advocate called him to tell him that his daughter told a teacher during a stranger danger exercise at her school that she had been molested by a family friend in 2018.
She was just 6-years-old at the time.
“What he did to my baby, what he was making her do, I don’t understand it’s hard to talk about it,” Turner said.
Turner said after that his daughter was interviewed by a psychologist with the children’s Advocacy Center of Greater St. Louis.
He thought after that justice would be swift.
But he said he was discouraged when he didn’t hear anything from police about the investigation for months.
“Slow dragging, didn’t care, they didn’t show me any concern,” he said.
News 4 found out Monday the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been looking into this case.
They said they contacted the alleged abuser, who police said is also a minor.
They said they’ve handed the case over to the juvenile court system who would determine charges.
Turner said he was told by the juvenile court that because of the length of time between the abuse and when it was reported, it might impact if they’ll be able to file charges.
That’s a reality Turner hopes doesn’t come true.
News 4 reached out to juvenile courts. They told us they are aware of this case. They said they are looking into this and have not confirmed if charges will or will not be filed in this case.
We will continue following this story.
