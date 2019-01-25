O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A father fatally shot a man in defense of his daughter in an O’Fallon, Missouri home Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 10 block of Holly Court near Veteran's Memorial Parkway around 10 p.m.

Scene outside O'Fallon, Mo. home

The scene on Holly Court after a fatal shooting in O'Fallon, Mo. Thursday night.

Early Friday morning, police said there was a domestic incident between a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, during which the woman’s 68-year-old father was present. During the incident, the father reportedly fired a gun to defend his daughter.

When emergency crews arrived, they provided medical treatment but the 45-year-old, later identified as Juan Ante, was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.