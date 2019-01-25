O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A father fatally shot a man in defense of his daughter in an O’Fallon, Missouri home Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the 10 block of Holly Court near Veteran's Memorial Parkway around 10 p.m.
Early Friday morning, police said there was a domestic incident between a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, during which the woman’s 68-year-old father was present. During the incident, the father reportedly fired a gun to defend his daughter.
When emergency crews arrived, they provided medical treatment but the 45-year-old, later identified as Juan Ante, was pronounced dead.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
