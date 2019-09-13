ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges were filed Friday against Rodney March II in the death of a 3-year-old boy in north St. Louis County Thursday.
St. Louis County police said 3-year-old Rodney March III was at home with his mother and father when he accessed an unsecured gun in a bedroom and accidentally shot himself in the head the 9500 block of Jacobi shortly before noon.
After the shooting, his mother started driving the child to the hospital and encountered a police officer near a Family Dollar store in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.
Friday morning, the 28-year-old suspect, who police said is the boy's father, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
According to police, March II left a loaded .40 caliber Glock within reach of the 3-year-old, which he was able to get a hold of and shoot himself.
