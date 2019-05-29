SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old accidentally shot himself in Spanish Lake Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Congress.
According to the probable cause statement, the boy's father, 28-year-old Bleek Bailey, was in the basement of his house drinking with others and his 7-year-old child was present.
Several firearms were scattered in basement. The boy picked one of the firearms and shot himself in the face, police say.
Bailey admitted the gun was his and it was left out near the boy.
Police said the boy's injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Bailey was arrested and is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
