ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man is charged after his daughter died from being exposed to fentanyl in February.
32-year-old DeMarco Washington is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
On February 18, 2019, 11-month-old Journey Washington was under the care of her father at their home the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive.
During the early morning hours, witnesses observed Journey was unresponsive while laying in bed and she was pronounced dead.
Toxicology results determined that Journey had fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in her system.
DeMarco told police he ingested fentanyl while caring for Journey and that he lost a capsule of fentanyl in the bedroom where Journey was.
Her cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl intoxication.
Washington is being on a $25,000 cash only bond.
Detectives are conducting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.