BEL AIR, Md. (WMAR ) -- A man accused of directing his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package off of a Bel Air porch in November has been arrested.
46-year-old Gary Smith's daughter was caught on camera on November 30 running up to a house, turning around and getting directions from her father, and then stealing the package.
Smith was identified in mid-December after someone sent in an anonymous tip identifying the girl in the video, which led deputies to her father. He was finally arrested on New Year's Day according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
A teacher at Emmorton Elementary School identified Smith's daughter who told her the father had encouraged her to take the package so he could give it to her mother as a present.
The package contained a $50 pair of boots, and now Social Services is getting involved, because of the father's questionable parenting skills.
Smith is now being charged with Theft under $100, Conspiracy to commit Theft, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and 4th Degree Burglary and he's being held with no bail at the Harford County Detention Center.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.