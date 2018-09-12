ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A sad memory, now tarnished. That’s what happened for one South County family when their son’s photo was used during a protest against the Catholic Church last weekend.
“I was shocked,” said Conrad Haubrich.
Haubrich’s son Brett was 11-years-old when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Like many young boys, he loved playing football and baseball, his room is decorated with autographed photos and jersey’s from pro-athletes. But when it came time for his Make-A-Wish, he didn’t ask to meet anyone. Instead the one thing he told them was he wanted to be a priest when he grew up.
The Make-A-Wish organization made it happen. In 2015, Brett served mass alongside St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.
Three years later, members of the St. Louis Atheists used the photo of the young boy in his priest outfit on a protest sign. Sunday, less than 10 people marched outside the cathedral protesting sexual abuse by Catholic priests.
One of them carried a sign with Brett’s photo and the words, “Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid.”
“It hurts, makes me mad. My son was never abused. Quite the contrary, he was shown a great deal of kindness by the church, trying to make a sick kid feel better,” said Haubrich.
He’s tried to reach out to the organizers of the protest to find out why they used the photo and to ensure they don’t do it again.
An organizer, Joe Mason of the St. Louis Atheists group, later called News 4 to apologize, saying the group thought they were using a generic photo.
"There was no ill will, everyone felt bad," said Mason. Mason told News4 the group would not use the photo again.
This father, whose son lost his battle with cancer eight months ago, just has one message to the people did this.
“My son suffered for three and a half years ago and in that picture he was happy. He was very sick, he had lost a tremendous weight but in that picture he was happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.