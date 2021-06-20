ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sunday is a special Father's day for two St. Louis surgeons with much more in common than surgical skills.
"We get confused here at work a lot obviously," Dr. William Chapman said. "Within my family people refer to me as William and dad as Will."
William Chapman is a surgical resident at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and his father, Dr. Will Chapman is the transplant surgical director. The pandemic offered them an unusual opportunity to spend even more time together including being teammates in the operating room sometimes.
"It's great having him around. It's something I don't take for granted," Dr. Will Chapman said. "I'm pretty careful to stay out of any decisions or oversight because there is a conflict."
His son added the chance to work along side his father was a "rare piece that none of my colleagues have the opportunity to do."
The shared connection doesn't stop there, the surgical resident's grandfather was also in the medical field as an anesthesiologist.
