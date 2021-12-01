Fate of Mississippi abortion case and Roe v. Wade could have lasting impacts in Missouri

DOWNTOWN (KMOV.com) -- Outside the old courthouse in downtown St. Louis Wednesday was a rally of anti-abortion rights activists. They were feeling hopeful as the U.S. Supreme court began hearing opening arguments in a landmark Missouri case that could topple existing abortion access across the country.
“We’re killing babies every day in this country. And it’s evil. And If you support that, then you’re wrong,” Mary Maschmeier said, an organizer for the Overturn Roe Rally held in St. Louis.
Maschmeier said 100 different cities across the country held similar rallies in support of upholding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Through the court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi is also seeking for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"Quite frankly it is already pretty bleak in Missouri regarding abortion access,” Zakiya Luna said, an associate professor of sociology at Washington University in St. Louis. "Missouri is one of 20 states that already has on the books that if Roe v Wade were to fall, abortion in all cases would become illegal."
This comes as great news for people like Maschmeier, who believe there should be no access to any abortion services in the state of Missouri.
“We’ve never gotten a strong case that the supreme court will hear, and ultimately could reopen Roe and see how evil it is and how wrong it was from the very beginning,” she said. “Why should a child die in order for someone that might live survive.”
In most cases, an abortion in Missouri is legal up to 22 weeks. The state is currently fighting its own legal battle in the courts on a law that could ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.
This fight was prompted by the abortion law signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in 2019 that intended to ban abortions in the state after eight weeks and included a list of other bans at 14,18 or 20 weeks if the eight-week restriction was shut down. That law was never enforced because a federal judge blocked it.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas with Planned Parenthood of St. Louis argued that Missouri and Illinois are already seeing the ripple effects of access to care coming from strict anti-abortion laws, like Texas’ ban on abortions up to six weeks after pregnancy.
“As Texans fill the schedules in Oklahoma and Kansas, well, those folks also need access to an abortion, and so we are seeing an upward displacement of folks from the states between Texas and Illinois coming to our southern Illinois clinic for care,” McNicholas said. “We are seeing patients get in the car at two in the morning, drive nine hours, for me to hand them a pill, for them to get back in the car and drive nine hours back.”
While the Supreme Court did hear arguments in the Mississippi abortion case today, a decision on that matter could still come down as late as June or early July when the Supreme Court typically issues major rulings. Right now, abortion is still legal in all 50 states, but there are still differences from state to state on what that access looks like.
