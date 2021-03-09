ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Public School Board of Education will vote whether to close the doors of Sumner High School for good.
Alumni are hoping the board will save a piece of history. Sumner is the first African American High School west of the Mississippi. On Feb. 28, a group of alumni came together in support to keep the school open. Back in January, the school board voted to close or consolidate eight schools. During that session, the group decided to delay the voting on Sumner High School. The district said the closures are necessary due to the declining population. Enrollment for K-12 dropped below 20,000 students for the first time in a century. Sumner's enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was 205 and the cost to renovate the 110-year-old building would cost $4.2 million, the second-costly renovation on the recommended closure list.
The board looks at certain criteria when considering to close a school such as enrollment demands, building condition, capacity, neighborhood impact, special programs.
