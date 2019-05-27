367 and Lindbergh accident
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - All lanes of northbound Highway 367 were closed for several hours at Lindbergh in North County due to a fatal accident.

The accident happened just after 2:00 p.m.

St. Louis County police say they are investigating the accident along with Missouri Highway Patrol.

All lanes re-opened sometime after 5:00 p.m.

