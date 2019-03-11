ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of westbound Interstate 70 is closed in north St. Louis County after a person was fatally stabbed.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at Jennings Station Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
St. Louis County police told News 4 the area is shut down because it is a crime scene. Officials said a person was stabbed on the interstate and then went to a nearby home on College Avenue for help. That person was then taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.
According to St. Louis County police, the roadway is expected to be closed for a good part of the morning commute.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is advising drivers to take Lucas & Hunt to enter Interstate 70 or to take Interstate 64 instead of Interstate 70.
News 4 is working to gather additional details regarding the closure and will have updates on News 4 This Morning.
