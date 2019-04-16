FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was fatally shot, prompting an overnight standoff that ended with a man in custody in Franklin County overnight.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 100 block of Ajax Avenue in Villa Ridge for a report of a deceased person. When they arrived, deputies found a woman who appeared to have been fatally shot.
Deputies then established a perimeter around a residence while negotiators worked to contact somebody inside for the next several hours. After several unsuccessful attempts, investigators believed someone was inside.
Following several hours of attempted negotiations, a deputy reported that a man was inside the residence. The man was not moving and then only moved slowly, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they thought the man might be another victim so they entered the house. After getting inside, deputies determined the man might be suffering from a drug overdose, at which time Emergency Medical Services evaluated the man and took him a hospital, where he was deemed fit for confinement.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the 51-year-old man was then arrested as part of the investigation into the woman’s fatal shooting.
A woman who lives nearby the home where the standoff took place told News 4 she was evacuated from her home at 11 p.m. Monday and couldn’t return until 5 a.m. Tuesday while the standoff was underway.
Further details regarding the fatal shooting and incident are being investigated but authorities do not believe they are searching for anyone else.
News 4 is working to gather additional details regarding the incident and will update this story as more information is learned.
