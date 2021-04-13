SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The shooting death of a man outside a gas station in Soulard in November has been ruled a homicide.
Police say 29-year-old Walter Williams, III, of South City, entered the BP Gas station and 7th and Russell with a woman who tried to steal items. A 54-year-old man then asked them to leave and an argument ensued. Police say the argument continued on the parking lot of the gas station where it turned physical.
A 21-year-old man then approached Williams and shot him before fleeing. Williams later died at a hospital. The 54-year-old man suffered minor injuries. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8.
