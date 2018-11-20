WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The fatal shooting of a House Springs woman at a Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County has some nearby businesses rethinking their security measures.

Many businesses owners in the same strip center say they didn’t think they needed security cameras, until Jamie Schmidt, 53, was shot and killed on Monday.

Police said the suspect sexually assaulted someone inside the store and shot Schmidt. He is still on the loose.

Johnathan Anthony, who runs a security and communications company in Wentzville, says cameras of any kind, whether hidden or in view, really do work.

“Inside cameras, outside cameras, access controlled-system and card reader systems,” said Anthony. “They always want to give people peace of mind. They always want to secure a building.”

Anthony says those just wanting cameras outside their home should get popular doorbell cameras that can detect motion and allow two-way conversations. He says they are inexpensive and get the job done for something on a smaller scale.