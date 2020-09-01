Fatal police shooting of Black man sparks protests in Los Angeles

(CNN) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA, sparking protests at the scene of the encounter.
The sheriff's department says that at about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop a Black man riding a bicycle "in violation of vehicle codes," but when they approached him, he got off the bicycle and ran.
Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away, and when they approached him, the man punched one of the deputies in the face and dropped items of clothing he had been carrying.
Deputies "noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun," and that's when both deputies opened fire, shooting the man "several" times, Dean said. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the man, who was only described as being about 30 years old. Neither of the deputies were injured, Dean said.
The man's death comes amid public protests over the August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck.
Police not wearing body cameras
Dean said the deputies have yet to be interviewed and were not wearing body cameras; investigators are combing the area for any surveillance video or home security footage and are calling on any witnesses with cell phone video to come forward.
The District Attorney's office and Office of the Inspector General are assisting in the investigation.
Following the shooting, activist group Black Lives Matter L.A. tweeted a call for protesters to gather in the area. CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL estimated as many as 100 demonstrators were at the scene Monday evening, chanting demands for justice.
"How many more times do we have to gather out here, mourning the loss of our brothers and sisters," one protester told KCBS/KCAL.
LA sheriff's department under fire in another deputy-involved shooting this summer
Monday's shooting comes two and a half months after another Los Angeles police shooting under scrutiny.
The FBI is reviewing the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was shot by an LA county sheriff's deputy on June 18 near an auto body shop in Gardena, California.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Kurt Wegener said at the time that Guardado "reportedly looked toward the deputies" and "produced a handgun" before running down the driveway of the business. The deputies pursued Guardado and caught up to him at the rear of the business, where one deputy fired six rounds, Wegener said.
An independent autopsy ordered by Guardado's family found the teen was shot five times in the back; the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office came to the same conclusion, and Guardado's manner of death was certified a homicide.
LA county sheriff's investigators said last month that the investigation is ongoing, but it's competing with another investigation at the same location, where a person was shot multiple times. The department said that Guardado was not involved in that shooting, but the two deputies involved in Guardado's shooting also responded to that incident.
