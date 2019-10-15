PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down a portion of northbound Route 111 in the Metro East.
The crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the roadway at Chain of Rocks Road, just off Interstate 270.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
No other information regarding the fatal crash have been released.
