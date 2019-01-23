JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said one person was killed and another was injured in a crossover accident that happened in Jefferson County south of Festus Wednesday night.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 67 south of Meyer Road.
Police said a car crossed over the center line and hit another car. The injured victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
A pick-up truck that was involved suffered front-end damage.
Highway 67 was closed in both directions for several hours.
A semi-truck later overturned near the scene as the driver was taking a detour around the wreck.
Firefighters cut the windshield open and were able to safely remove the driver.
