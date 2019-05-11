NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- One person died on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-270 in North County Saturday afternoon, police said.
Eastbound lanes were shut down for roughly six hours on I-270 at Lindbergh due to the crash, police said.
A crash between a full-sized RV and a pickup truck was reported on the ramp from Lindbergh to I-270 around 3 p.m. Police confirmed one person died on the scene.
