ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- An early morning fatal crash has shut down all of the southbound lanes on Highway 67 between the Clark Bridge and Lindbergh Monday.
Emergency crews arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. A black SUV was seen on top of the guardrail.
First responders blocked the left lane on the northbound side to help with the accident.
St. Louis County police said drivers will not be able to enter Missouri from Illinois across the Clark Bridge due to the 'significant' crash. The roadway is expected to be closed for about 4 hours.
Less than an hour after the crash was reported, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was fatal.
The is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
