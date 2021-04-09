A serious crash closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Walnut early Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed eastbound Interstate 44 before the depressed section in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Walnut before 5 a.m. St. Louis police confirmed to News 4 one person was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

A News 4 photographer on the scene noted that traffic was also not allowed to get onto the Poplar Street Bridge in the location.  It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story online and on News 4 This Morning as information becomes available.  

