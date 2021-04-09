ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed eastbound Interstate 44 before the depressed section in downtown St. Louis Friday morning.
The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.
The crash occurred near Walnut before 5 a.m. St. Louis police confirmed to News 4 one person was killed in the two-vehicle crash.
A News 4 photographer on the scene noted that traffic was also not allowed to get onto the Poplar Street Bridge in the location. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story online and on News 4 This Morning as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.