ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an early morning crash Friday in north St. Louis.

Fatal crash 21519

Skyzoom4 view of the fatal crash scene Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Geraldine and West Florissant around 4:15 a.m. The roads around the crash site were closed to traffic as of 6 a.m.

Accident reconstruction crews were called to the area following the fatal crash.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.