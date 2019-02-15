ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an early morning crash Friday in north St. Louis.
The single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Geraldine and West Florissant around 4:15 a.m. The roads around the crash site were closed to traffic as of 6 a.m.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the area following the fatal crash.
No other information has been released.
