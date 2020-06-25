ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash closed westbound Interstate 64 near Mason Thursday morning.
The crash occurred before 4 a.m. Thursday. Originally only three lanes of the interstate were closed, but two hours later all of the lanes were closed to traffic.
Around 6 a.m., Town and Country police said the fast lane of eastbound Interstate 64 was also closed.
Around 7:30 a.m., some of the westbound lanes and all of the eastbound lanes of the interest reopened to traffic.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
