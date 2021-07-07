KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The southbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed in Kirkwood following a fatal crash.
The lanes closed between Big Bend and Interstate 44 before 1 a.m. Wednesday. An exact time they will reopen is currently unknown.
A News 4 photographer on the scene saw a semi-truck with cab damage and at least one other vehicle that appeared to be involved. Kirkwood police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene conducting accident reconstruction. The Medical Examiner was also called to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.