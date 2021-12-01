ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash closed a St. Louis County ramp Wednesday morning.
The crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 6 a.m., closing the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 onto northbound Interstate 270. It is not known how long the ramp will be closed.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at least one person was killed in the crash.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have live updates from the scene on News 4 This Morning.
