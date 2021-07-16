ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash has closed the westbound lanes of Route 94 near Wolfrum in St. Charles County.
The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. between two cars. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not known when the westbound lanes will reopen to traffic. While the road is closed, motorists are being detoured onto Westwood and Florence drives.
