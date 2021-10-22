ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A fatal crash has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles County.
A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle crashed before 4 a.m. Friday on the interstate near Bryan Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 one person died as a result of the crash.
The westbound lanes of the interest are expected to be closed until 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.